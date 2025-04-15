Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone hits out at 'lack of urgency' on addressing blue-green algae on Lough Neagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP AERA Spokesperson Patsy McGlone has called out the lack of urgency on addressing the issues at Lough Neagh.

He was speaking after blue-green algae was confirmed in the lough for the first time in 2025.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “Confirmation of blue-green algae in Lough Neagh for the first time this year is in no way surprising and marks the start of what will no doubt be another difficult summer with further damage caused to our local environment and disruption for people who regularly use the lough or visit the surrounding area.

“It’s clear it will take time to address these issues in the long-term, but that does not mean the AERA Minister and his department can hide behind their failure to properly get to grips with this issue. The Minister is right to say there is no quick fix, but the longer he takes to start addressing these issues, the longer this destruction will continue.

“This is the third summer that the lough will be choked out by toxic algae and yet the Minister continues to delay the rollout of key plans that would improve water quality, such as the River Basin Management Plan and Nutrient Action Plan. Without such measures, the Minister’s plans to address this crisis represent little more than a PR exercise. Nobody wants to see the lough in the state it’s in, but it’s political failure that has got us here and until that changes we won’t see an improvement.”

In a statement, the NIEA said reports of blue-green algae at Lough Neagh were verified on 10 and 11 April at Traad Point and Kinturk (Curran's Quay).