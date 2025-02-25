Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan says protecting Lough Neagh requires collaborative and strategic approach

Sinn Féin MP Cathal Mallaghan today met with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to discuss the ongoing issues facing Lough Neagh and to provide an update following discussions in Westminster last year.

Speaking after the meeting, the Mid Ulster MP said: “Lough Neagh is a vital natural resource that must be protected for the communities that rely on it and for future generations.

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet with Minister Muir today to continue discussions on the urgent action needed to safeguard its future.

“I also provided the Minister with an update on our cross party engagement in Westminster last year.

Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan with Minister Muir. Credit: Supplied

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Minister, his department, and other key stakeholders to address the challenges facing the lough.

“Protecting Lough Neagh requires a collaborative and strategic approach, and Sinn Féin remains committed to ensuring that progress continues.”

Minister Muir has stressed his commitment to protecting “this natural resource and our water quality for generations to come”