Minister says the 'issues and challenges' facing Lough Neagh will not be resolved overnight

A Stormont Minister has warned that there is ‘no quick fix’ to tackling the environmental crisis facing Lough Neagh.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Agriculture and Environment Minister Andrew Muir outlined and gave the go-ahead for a number of actions which fall within his department.

Last year the Lough, which supplies an estimated 40 per cent of Northern Ireland’s drinking water, turned green due to unprecedented levels of blue-green algae.

There are also signs that the algae has returned this year prompting fresh calls for action

Aerial footage taken last year showed the extend of the spread of blue-green algae on Lough Neagh. Credit: Submitted

The action plan includes a research initiative as well as a tree-planting project and programmes aimed at supporting farmers and slurry spreaders.

Mr Muir said that four main action groups - education, incentivisation, regulation and enforcement - were key to tackling the issues at the lough.

The Minister stressed that significant investment was needed to address the issues, and said £6m would be allocated in both resources and capital investment.

He told MLAs that the “issues and challenges” facing the Lough would not be resolved overnight, but early intervention would ensure they did not become worse.

Mr Muir said he was seeking further meetings with the owner of the Lough, the Earl of Shaftesbury. The Minister said his personal preference for the future of the Lough was for community ownership.

He added he was doing all that he can do, but some of the actions urgently needed Executive approval.

Meantime, Lough Neagh Partnership has expressed "strong support" for action plan.

Gerry Darby, strategic manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “The Lough Neagh Partnership welcomes the announcement by Minister Muir that The Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be delivered with a commonsense approach.

“While we all know that there is no quick fix to improving water quality in Lough Neagh, we are pleased that the report contains four pillars of action to address the issues of water quality on the Lough including education, incentivisation, regulation and enforcement.