Mid Ulster primary schools and community volunteers join forces to help improve River Torrent

The Speedwell Trust, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) through the Water Quality Improvement Fund, say they are "thrilled to announce the successful implementation of the River Torrent Project".

The Trust is a local charity that makes an enormous difference to the lives of young people across Mid Ulster. Their vision is a Northern Ireland where children and young people can excel to their full potential across a shared space – Speedwell Trust achieve this through a range of shared cross community, wellbeing and environmental programmes for children aged 4-12 through the medium of Parkanaur Forest Park.

The River Torrent Project, funded by the NIEA, aimed to address concerns regarding water quality and litter pollution in the area surrounding Parkanaur Forest and the village of Castlecaulfield. The River Torrent is a tributary river to the Blackwater and flows through Castlecaulfield, Donaghamore, Newmills and Coalisland before joining the Blackwater at Magery. Initial surveys carried out by Tom Woods contracts on behalf of the project revealed that the river's water quality was below average, while litter pollution was a visible issue requiring urgent attention.

Tom Woods surveying the River Torrent with the locals. Credit: Submitted

Over the past few months, the Speedwell Trust has worked tirelessly with 10 local schools and community groups to deliver an extensive education programme focused on river conservation and environmental stewardship. The participating primary schools involved were Castlecaulfield’ Walker Memorial PS, Blessed Patrick O' Loughran PS, Cabragh’s St Mary's PS, Donaghmore PS, New Mills PS, Holy Family PS, Aughamullan, St Brigid's Brocagh PS, St Patrick's Annaghmore PS, and Coalisland’s St John's Kingisland PS and Gaelscoil Ui Neill PS.