Sinn Féin representative welcomes resurfacing work at forest beauty spot in Co Tyrone

Sinn Féin Councillor Niall McAleer welcomed resurfacing works that have been carried out at the entrance to the well known beauty spot.

“It's good to see ongoing major development at Drumcairne Forest, including the resurfacing works being carried out this week," he said.

Sinn Féin representatives, including former Councillors Niamh Doris and Ronan McGinley have been lobbying for works here over several years with Mid Ulster District Council, The Forest Service, Stewartstown Community Group and local stakeholders.

Resurfacing work at the entrance to Drumcraine Forest, Stewartstown. Credit: Johnny Rush (Stewartstown Community Group)

"We will continue to lobby for more enhancements to be made at Drumcairne Forest,” added Councillor McAleer.

Speaking on behalf of Stewartstown Community Group, Johnny Rush also welcomed the recent resurfacing work.

"As of 13th March 2024, over 5,200 people have been clocked visiting Drumcairne Forest since last August and we expect this number to grow significantly over the Spring and Summer," he said.

Resurfacing work at Drumcairne Forest has been welcomed by local Sinn Féin representative Niall McAleer. Credit: Johnny Rush ( Stewartstown Community Group)

"We are currently working with the Tourist Board, to promote our village and district to benefit the local community and Lough Neagh area."

Both Drumcaine and Derrynoid Forest, outside Draperstown, have been spruced up as part of Mid Ulster Council’s drive to develop recreational outdoor opportunities across the district.