Mid Ulster Workers Party support opposition to proposed gold mine in Sperrins

Workers Party Representative for Mid-Ulster Hugh Scullion has offered his party's support to the people and groups opposing plans for a gold mine near Greencastle in the Sperrin mountains.

The long-awaited Planning Appeals Commission into the controversial application by the Dalradian company got underway in Omagh on Monday.

Mr Scullion said: “The licence expired in January 2017, but Dalradian have yet to close the tunnel and restore the site, a required condition of the licence. Instead, the licence has been extended until 2025.

"The local community have serious concerns about the damage the mining will do to their area and have organised a campaign against the proposed mine.

The proposed gold mine near Greencastle in the Sperrins. Credit: Dalradian

“The Workers Party fully supports the Greencastle Community in their opposition to Dalradian’s plans which would have a serious detrimental impact on the environment.”

Mr Scullion concluded by claiming not only would these plans destroy the environment, but they would also pose “serious health risks to our children and entire communities surrounding this mine”.