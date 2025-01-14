Mid Ulster Workers Party support opposition to proposed gold mine in Sperrins
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The long-awaited Planning Appeals Commission into the controversial application by the Dalradian company got underway in Omagh on Monday.
Mr Scullion said: “The licence expired in January 2017, but Dalradian have yet to close the tunnel and restore the site, a required condition of the licence. Instead, the licence has been extended until 2025.
"The local community have serious concerns about the damage the mining will do to their area and have organised a campaign against the proposed mine.
“The Workers Party fully supports the Greencastle Community in their opposition to Dalradian’s plans which would have a serious detrimental impact on the environment.”
Mr Scullion concluded by claiming not only would these plans destroy the environment, but they would also pose “serious health risks to our children and entire communities surrounding this mine”.