Moira-based company Daily Fresh Ltd convicted for a water pollution offence

Daily Fresh Ltd pleaded guilty and fined £500 plus £15 Offenders Levy.

The Court was told on 3 March 2021 a Senior Water Quality Inspector visited Daily Fresh Ltd to inspect the effluent irrigation system installed on its premises.

The SWQI observed the effluent holding tank was overflowing. The effluent flowing over the ground was red in colour. A small waterway close to the holding tank was visibly polluted with red discolouration and foaming. The effluent was flowing towards the River Lagan approximately 320 metres away.

A County Armagh company, Daily Fresh Ltd from Lany Road, Moira was convicted today at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court for a water pollution offence

A tripartite statutory sample of the active discharge was collected, analysed, and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life.