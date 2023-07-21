The completion of tarmacking at a village housing estate near Portadown has been welcomed by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

The DUP MP welcomed the completion of the final wearing course of tarmac at Birches Grove, and the start of kerbside bin collections for residents.

She said: “An number of months ago it was brought to my attention that the final wearing coat of tarmac was needed for Birches Grove. This can be a issue that causes great annoyance for residents, who have paid good money for their homes but the site remains unfinished.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at Birches Grove, Craigavon, Co Armagh which has recently been tarmacked.

"I am pleased that following some interaction with the developer it is now completed. The area looks fantastic, and the Council has now commenced kerbside bin collections for residents which is much easier than having to bring bins to the entrance of the development.

"The adoption process is now underway too for ongoing maintenance of the site which is welcome.”