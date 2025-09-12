Nature and us: Cookstown Wildlife Trust celebrates 65th anniversary with book launch

How is an American shotgun, a cabbage white butterfly and a trip to Botswana connected to Cookstown Wildlife Trust?

The answer lies in a book called ‘Nature and us’ which Cookstown Wildlife Trust with a grant from Mid Ulster Council has just published to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

Written by its members It contains a tale for everyone covering a wide range of subjects and memories from the club’s formation as Cookstown and District Game and Wildfowl Preservation

Society to the environmental challenges facing the world today. There are stories on minke whales, butterflies and squirrels as well as articles on our interesting field trips and even one on a sight -seeing tour in New Zealand. The book has some stunning photographs taken by members such as the graceful V formation of whooper swans on the book’s front cover or the close up of a treecreeper foraging on the bark of a tree.

A rare photograph of a red squirrel. Credit: Thomas Campbell

So please support the local group by joining them at Lissan house on Friday, September 26, at 7 30pm to celebrate the book’s launch.

Admission is free and is open to all. Light refreshments will be available and there will be short talks from some of the members including finding out the part Lissan House has played in the clubs’ history. There will also be an opportunity to purchase the book for £5.

Membership cards will be available for those who would like to join the club so come and enjoy the atmosphere and craic – you might even find out what that American shotgun has to do with a club which now only shoots with cameras!