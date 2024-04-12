Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mossley Mill and Threemilewater Angling Association is seeking to carry out enhancement works at Mossley Dam in Newtownabbey. The reconstituted group has been granted a 15-year licence by the council to enable members to seek external funding.

A report to the committee said, recently, the angling association has been approved a grant of almost £10,000 from the Aughrim Landfill Communities Fund for enhancement works at Mossley Dam. The fund is a partnership between Aughrim Landfill Limited and Groundwork Northern Ireland.

The proposed works include the installation of a new pontoon with associated groundworks to create an access path and the installation of a biodiversity interpretation panel detailing information relating to habitats surrounding the dam. The council has been asked to contribute almost £1,100.

Mossley Dam. Photo by: Freddie Parkinson

Proposing the officer’s recommendation to approve funding, Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour said: “I’m glad to see this coming forward.”

The proposal was seconded by Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster who welcomed the reconstituted group. “It is great to see it getting so much funding,” he added.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE asked if the proposed pontoon will be a new addition. He said the council has been approached previously about the provision of a pontoon to the right-hand side.

An officer confirmed a new pontoon is proposed at this location which he said will also enable the club to moor boats. “It will open up and enhance the area a lot more,” he added.

Separately, the committee approved match-funding for the £60,000 replacement of floodlight fittings at the Foundry Lane synthetic hockey pitch in Ballyclare.

Through a partnership with the Education Authority, community access to the pitch is permitted during evenings and weekends, with bookings managed by the council and costs for “significant maintenance issues”, such as floodlighting, to be halved.

The committee was also told the new floodlight fittings are expected to reduce current energy consumption by an estimated 60%.

Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Cllr Vera McWilliam proposed the committee approved the officer’s recommendation, seconded by Ballyclare DUP Cllr Helen Magill.