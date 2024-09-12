Newly planted trees in Maghera will ‘take 20 years to mature’ to the shape they are now
A concerned resident said the sceme was removing mature trees from the town centre area.
She said: "The comment is that 'nothing can be done'. Now apparently, they will plant small trees, but like the current ones will take 20 years to mature to the beautiful shape they are now.
"I was under the impression that the improvement scheme would improve Maghera within a short time, but that doesn't appear to be the concern of the council or contractors.
" would be interested to see what research led them to believe nothing can be done. "
A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council said the council is currently carrying out a major regeneration public realm scheme within Maghera which will contribute to a vibrant and viable high street.
The spokesperson said: “The primary reason for removing the three trees beside Scott’s Hardware Store is for the reconfiguration of the parking area so that the footpath can be widened and made more accessible for people with disabilities. A total of nine new trees are being planted as part of the scheme, including two replanted in this location as replacements.
"Overall, the scheme will result in a net gain of six semi-mature trees within the town centre. Detailed plans of the proposed works were presented to the local community at numerous stages and engagement with the local community and stakeholders reinforced the need to create a welcoming and accessible town centre for all users.”