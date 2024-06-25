NI Water is warning people not to use land at Stoneyford Reservoir for bonfire building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NI Water is reminding the public not to use land at Stoneyford Reservoir for fly tipping and bonfire building.

The reminder comes after materials dumped recently at the junction of Stoneyford Road and Huntshill Road led to NI Water raising its concerns for environmental safety and the hazardous pollution risk the fly tipping activities present to local wildlife and the public.

A spokesperson said: “NI Water continues to appeal to the public to cease using land at Stoneyford Reservoir for illegal dumping of waste materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Water is reminding the public not to use land at Stoneyford Reservoir for fly tipping and bonfire building. Pic credit: NI Water

"NI Water is aware of historic issues with fires being lit on or near the Stoneyford Reservoir site and although this will not impact on water quality or supply to customers, as the reservoir is not in service, it is home to a variety of wildlife who depend on the natural habitat for survival.