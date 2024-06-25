NI Water is warning people not to use land at Stoneyford Reservoir for bonfire building
The reminder comes after materials dumped recently at the junction of Stoneyford Road and Huntshill Road led to NI Water raising its concerns for environmental safety and the hazardous pollution risk the fly tipping activities present to local wildlife and the public.
A spokesperson said: “NI Water continues to appeal to the public to cease using land at Stoneyford Reservoir for illegal dumping of waste materials.
"NI Water is aware of historic issues with fires being lit on or near the Stoneyford Reservoir site and although this will not impact on water quality or supply to customers, as the reservoir is not in service, it is home to a variety of wildlife who depend on the natural habitat for survival.
"NI Water remains committed to seeking a resolution and continues to work with the community, local authorities and elected representatives to resolve issues at this site.”