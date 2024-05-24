Stoneyford resident ‘sick’ of people dumping firewood at local reservoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident of Stoneyford has expressed serious concern about a local beauty spot being used as a dumping ground for bonfire wood.

“I have lived in Stoneyford Village just outside Lisburn all my life, it is quiet and very beautiful in my opinion,” she said.

"We have a lovely reservoir with an abundance of wildlife, our resident swan is sitting on her nest awaiting the arrival of her cygnets, the family have had four in the previous two years and it has been a joy to watch the family grow.”

However, in her opinion the beauty of the area is ruined every year when bonfire wood is dumped in the area ahead of the Twelfth celebrations.

A local resident has expressed concern about the dumping of bonfire wood at Stoneyford reservoir. Pic credit: Contributed by Stoneyford resident

"Every year around March a small group of people (some not residents of the village anymore) open the NI Water site on the edge of the reservoir and begin collecting wood for the 11th of July bonfire, even though we have a beacon at the top of the village that will be used and has been for several years,” she continued

"People use this as a dumping ground and there are all sorts of rubbish spilling out onto the road and possibly into the reservoir which is needed to support the wildlife,

"How can this be allowed year after year? Why can NI Water not do something? Why can the people who start this every year not give it up?

"I am so sick of this nonsense and I am a Protestant who is proud of the heritage but in 2024 it is ridiculous and shameful that these people cannot grow up and show their loyalty to the King in a way that does not detract from the beauty of our surroundings.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said that discussions were ongoing in an attempt to address the issue.

"NI Water is aware of materials including wood and tyres being dumped at Stoneyford Reservoir,” the spokesperson said.

"NI Water has not given permission for these materials to be left at this site and is liaising with local community representatives and other agencies to organise their safe removal.