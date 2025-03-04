NI Water lays foundations for new £7 million development in Clogher

Construction work has got underway by NI Water on a new wastewater treatment works (WwTW) in Clogher that will deliver both economic and environmental benefits in the area.

The new facility will almost double the design of the existing treatment plant and pave the way for new development in the Co Tyrone village.

Speaking about the upgrade, NI Water’s Director of Infrastructure Delivery, Tzvetelina Bogoina, said: “This £7m investment by NI Water will see the construction of a modern new treatment solution on an area of land beside the existing Clogher plant, which will remain fully operational. The new facility has been carefully designed to augment the functions of the original WwTW and provide additional capacity for around 800 people.

“As well as supporting new development in Clogher, the new treatment works will also deliver important environmental benefits through a higher quality discharge to the River Blackwater.

The NI Water Project team mark the start of work on site at Clogher Wastewater Treatment Works | Supplied

“NI Water is committed to delivering effective wastewater services that can support a healthy environment, improve water quality and sustain growing communities throughout Northern Ireland. We are pleased to bring this much-needed investment to the Mid Ulster area and provide Clogher with a modern wastewater facility that will serve the area for many years to come.”

Work on the new Clogher wastewater treatment facility will take around 18 months to complete overall.

Speaking about the construction work, Michael Donnelly, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “When complete in autumn 2026, the new Clogher WwTW will boast state-of-the-art equipment to support a growing neighbourhood and flourishing environment.”