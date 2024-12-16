NI Water outlines major £44 million investment Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works

An extensive programme of work to upgrade Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) off Moygashel Lane is progressing well by NI Water.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Eugene McConnell, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, was able to see firsthand progress on the £44 million investment by NI Water during a recent visit to the site.

Welcoming the Chair and providing an update on progress, NI Water’s Director of Infrastructure Delivery, Tzvetelina Bogoina said: “Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works is a critical piece of infrastructure which underpins day-to-day life in this part of Mid Ulster and we are delighted to have the council chair on site to view NI Water’s progress on the major programme of work being undertaken by local contractor GEDA Construction and Newry-based Water Solutions Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only by seeing these sites first hand can anyone appreciate the complexities that NI Water and our contractors face in keeping existing treatment works operational while constructing vital new assets, installing an abundance of mechanical and electrical equipment and laying extensive pipework.

NI Water Project team pictured at Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works. Credit: Supplied

“Over four years NI Water will invest around £44 million at Dungannon to ensure the treatment facility can continue to support local industry, pave the way for new housing and promote a flourishing environment for many years to come.”

Council Chair, Councillor McConnell welcomed the plans for the Dungannon WwTW saying, “I’m grateful to NI Water for showing me around Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) and walking me through the plans for the facility over the next few years.

Availability of wastewater facilities to our current and future homes is vital to address issues in demand for housing in our district, and therefore, the Council welcomes this significant investment by NI Water to upgrade the Dungannon WwTW. Alongside the new infrastructure recently installed in Ballyronan and Derrychrin, it will help to ensure that there is increased capacity available for future social and economic growth in those areas. The Council will continue to work actively with NI Water to ensure that the needs of the Mid Ulster district continue to be met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aerial view of Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works. Credit: Supplied

Dungannon WwTW dates back to the 1970s and treats a combination of both municipal and trade effluent discharges from Dungannon and the surrounding area.

The original facility – which was designed to serve a population equivalent (PE) of around 60,000 – was upgraded in 2019 with an innovative Nerada® system to enhance the treatment process and help maintain compliance.

When complete in 2027, NI Water’s current four-year programme of work will raise the capacity of the treatment works to 106,000 PE – an increase of over 75%.

Working alongside NI Water and the team from GEDA and WSI is Belfast-based McAdam who are providing project management and technical support services for the multi-million-pound upgrade.