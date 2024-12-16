'Celebrate the values that bind our community together' - Mid Ulster Council Chairperson

It is important that we remember people who are struggling or experiencing hardships over the Christmas period, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council has said in his annual festive message.

Wishing everyone in the district a peaceful Christmas, Councillor Eugene McConnell said this time of year brings a special opportunity for us to pause, reflect, and celebrate the values that bind our community together: kindness, generosity, and hope.

Councillor McConnell said: “This season, as we gather with loved ones, let us also remember those who may be facing challenges. It’s vital that even in our own time of joy and celebration, we spare a thought for those who may be struggling or experiencing hardships.

“Christmas reminds us of the power of unity and compassion, and I am proud to see how our community consistently comes together to support one another. Whether through volunteering, supporting local businesses, or extending a helping hand to those in need, the spirit of Mid Ulster shines brightly through your acts of care, kindness and service. These small acts of kindness do not go unnoticed by those they are bestowed upon and could literally make their Christmas.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell would like to wish everyone in Mid Ulster a safe, joyful, and peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I am grateful for the strength, resilience, and warmth that define our district. Together, over the last year, we have navigated many changes and challenges, and we look forward to the opportunities the new year ahead will hold. Let us carry the spirit of the season into the New Year, continuing to work together to make Mid Ulster a place we are all proud to call home.

“It has been an absolute honour to serve as Chair of Mid Ulster District Council over the last six months and I don’t underestimate the responsibility and privilege of holding such an important role. I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunities the role has afforded me, particularly in allowing me to travel the length and breadth of the district getting to personally meet so many of the inspiring individuals and community groups who really are at the heart of our community and make Mid Ulster the special place it is.

“On behalf of the Council and all those serving our community, I wish you a safe, joyful, and peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Nollaig Shona agus Bliain Úr Faoi Mhaise Daoibh go Léir.”