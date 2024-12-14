Dungannon: driver in critical condition following crash involving Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Insignia
Police, alongside emergency services colleagues, attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision on Ballygawley Road just after 9.20am.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Police have confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 80s, remains in a critical condition at this time.
"Police would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Ballygawley Road at the time and saw the vehicles involved, a black Volkswagen Golf and white Vauxhall Insignia, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 479 of 14/12/24,” a police spokesperson said.
"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam or other footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it."
