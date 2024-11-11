A Moyarget boy who is one of Ireland’s youngest beekeepers and a budding environmentalist is creating quite a buzz on the north coast with his honey venture.

Nine-year-old Austin Logan has already created his own honey brand, Moyarget Pure Honey (MPH), supplying friends and family with his homemade honey from the hives of Irish Black Bees he tends himself.

Austin’s journey into beekeeping began with an extraordinary Christmas gift he received at the age of eight – a beehive filled with approximately 50,000 Irish Black Bees.

His interest in bees was sparked after watching a documentary on beekeeping, inspiring him to approach his parents with a request for a hive. Despite having no family background in beekeeping, Austin was unwavering in his ambition. Supported by family and a local friend, he learned to care for his bees, monitoring them with regular health checks to ensure their wellbeing.

An environmental enthusiast at heart, Austin’s fascination with nature bloomed early. At just six, he asked for two apple trees for Christmas, which he promptly planted on the family farm. Now, he combines his love for nature with his beekeeping hobby, understanding the role his bees play in pollination and the broader ecosystem.

Bush Valley Primary School P6 pupil Austin’s small-batch honey, Moyarget Pure Honey, affectionately dubbed MPH, is already proving popular with family and friends.

With his sights set on expansion, Austin dreams of one day obtaining the necessary licences to sell MPH to local shops, hotels, and other venues.

Watch out for MPH on our shelves in the future!