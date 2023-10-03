Register
North Woodburn reservoir: Blue-green algae detected

Blue-green algae has been detected at North Woodburn reservoir near Carrickfergus, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has said.
By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:23 BST
Algal blooms were confirmed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency as being present in August at the rural site.

North Woodburn is designated as an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) due to its variety of bryophytes.

Photographs taken at the reservoir over the weekend show the body of water covered in a bright green scum, similar to that currently affecting Lough Neagh.

Blue-green algae has been detected at North Woodburn reservoir, DAERA has said. Photo: SubmittedBlue-green algae has been detected at North Woodburn reservoir, DAERA has said. Photo: Submitted
Blue-green algae has been detected at North Woodburn reservoir, DAERA has said. Photo: Submitted

A spokesperson for DAERA said: “Further reports received August 12 and 24 and September 2 were confirmed via photographic evidence to the emergency pollution hotline. A subsequent report through the Bloomin’ Algae App was confirmed on September 7.

"DAERA Inland Fisheries have erected signage advising of the presence of Blue Green Algae in the reservoir.”

Guidance on blue-green algae and factors that contribute to its growth is available on the DAERA webpage.

It includes advice on what to do if you think you see the algae at a river, lake, or the sea.

Signage has been erected advising of the presence of the algae in the reservoir. Photo: SubmittedSignage has been erected advising of the presence of the algae in the reservoir. Photo: Submitted
Signage has been erected advising of the presence of the algae in the reservoir. Photo: Submitted

A NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water is aware of recent reports of potential algal blooms in the location of Woodburn North Reservoir.

“NI Water is confident there is no water quality issue in relation to the drinking water produced by the Water Treatment Works that abstracts water from Woodburn North Reservoir. NI Water monitor water from the water treatment works on a daily basis, to ensure that drinking water supplied to customers meets strict drinking water quality standards.

“You can’t tell if an algal bloom in the water is toxic just by looking at it, so it’s best to assume that it is harmful and take the following precautions:

- Do not swim in the water - swimming is not permitted in NI Water reservoirs regardless;

- Do not swallow the water;

- Avoid contact with the water or algae;

- Do not eat fish caught from the water;

- Pet owners should ensure that their animals do not have access to the water or drink the water.

- Observe and abide by any warning notices positioned around the water.”

