Farmers and waste water is blamed for the rise in the toxic blue-green algae which has infested much of the shores of Lough Neagh and Lough Erne in recent weeks, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA).

As residents on the shores of Lough Neagh reel in the nauseating fumes from the putrid algae, DEARA says: “The key reason is that excess nutrients are entering our water bodies, primarily from agricultural land use activities and from waste water pressures.”

Shocking photo of toxic green algae at Bartin's Bay, Lough Neagh which has been invaded by the grimmy bloom during warm weather. Photo courtesy of Dorothy Johnston

South and East Antrim Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cushinan said: “When I received reports today of renewed blooms of blue green algae on Lough Neagh nothing could have prepared me for the sight that met me when I visited Huttons Quay and Cranfield this evening.

"A major catastrophe is unfolding on the Lough. Young fry that should be feeding along the shore are lying dead on the surface as there is obviously no oxygen in the water. The sludge is so thick that the boats you see were unable to gain access to the open water to fish today. There is a foul smell emanating from this mess.”

Meanwhile the Alliance Party has called on DAERA to further investigate the large clusters of blue-green algae on Lough Neagh, and ‘look into the possible effect pollution may have played in their formation’.

Aerial drone footage of Lough Neagh which has been plagued by the grim gloopy green algae which is toxic to humans and fatal to dogs.

Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson said: “This is an extremely serious issue, and the amount of cases we’re seeing of blue-green algae reported all over Northern Ireland, and Lough Neagh in particular, is very worrying, both for locals and visitors alike.

“We’re fortunate enough to have so many natural beauty spots in NI where people are able to enjoy a whole range of water-based activities, and issues with water quality will inevitably put public confidence in these resources at risk.

“We need clarity on what measures are being taken. Alliance has questioned DAERA on where exactly investigations into algae formations and declining water quality are taking place, if pollution could have played a role and if so, to what extent, and on how the Department’s findings will be published.”

Alliance Craigavon Councillor Robbie Alexander, who has been observing the impact of blue-green algae on the southern shoreline of Lough Neagh, has said: “The presence of blue-green algae and decreasing water quality has caused disruption on local communities along the shoreline

“It has led to unpleasant smells across the area with many people having to avoid scenic beauty spots such as Oxford Island due to the risk the algae poses to dogs should it be ingested. I’d urge DAERA to look into this as a matter of urgency, and I await their response to questions from Alliance.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it is ‘fully committed to protecting our environment and working with partners and stakeholders to ensure our waterways are healthy for biodiversity, the public and for animals’.

He said: “DAERA has a range of significant programmes underway to improve water quality including the development of River Basin Management Plan, the Soil Nutrient Health Programme, the Nutrient Action Plan, Environmental Farming Scheme and Environmental Challenge Fund. The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) also undertakes extensive monitoring and inspection programmes as well as investigating all reported pollution incidents.

"Blue Green Algae has been detected in multiple locations across Northern Ireland including Lough Neagh and Lough Erne. The key reason is that excess nutrients are entering our water bodies, primarily from agricultural land use activities and from waste water pressures. Algal blooms occur naturally due to the combination of factors such as water temperature, water clarity, sunlight and nutrient availability. However, excess nutrients can compound blooms and lead to the growth of blue-green algae, exacerbated by invasive Zebra mussels leading to clearer water conditions.

"Given the widespread nature of it within the Loughs, it is possible that it may wash up on any part of the shoreline. Farmers and pet owners should ensure that animals do not have access to water that appears to be subject to a bloom, as the algae can potentially produce toxins that may be fatal to livestock / pets.

"Whilst it is recognised that significant pieces of work are progressing, improvements in water quality will take a considerable period of sustained effort over many years, and DAERA and NIEA cannot deliver this on their own. Every person in Northern Ireland needs to consider how their behaviour impacts on the water environment. We all have a part to play in this long-term effort to positively contribute to a sustained improvement in the status of our water bodies.”Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received reports of odour along the southern shores of Lough Neagh on Wednesday 9 August 2023. Those complaints of odour are being investigated by local councils and NIEA has informed Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Environmental Health Departments.