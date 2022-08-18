Pedestrian crossings to be installed on Lurgan’s Old Portadown Road
Work is to begin this month on installing pedestrian crossings on Lurgan’s busy Old Portadown Road.
Residents of the Taghnevan area as well as political parties have been calling for traffic calming on the busy thoroughfare for many years.
Work will begin on Monday 22nd August on the scheme to install pedestrian crossings.
SDLP Lurgan Councillor Ciaran Toman has welcomed this latest development. He said: “This is something that the SDLP has been calling for on behalf of the local community for some time, so there will be great relief that it is being delivered.”
Cllr Toman said: “For many years cold water had been poured on calls for traffic calming measures on one of Lurgan’s busiest roads but I was pleased to see that the concerns of residents were taken into account and this scheme was added to the 2021/22 work programme from DfI.”
“The new pedestrian crossings on the busy Old Portadown Road will make it safer for children going to school, to the play park and MUGA, for residents going to the shops or crossing to get the bus into town. I know parents in particular will welcome this latest development.
“As well as improving overall road safety these measures will provide much needed improved connectivity for the area. Creating a safer and accessible route for pedestrians that everyone can enjoy will go a long way in creating healthy, happier communities. Over the past several years we have been working closely with the former Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon to make Lurgan safer, greener and better connected and new infrastructure such as these pedestrian crossings, along with other improvements such as the installation of 20mph zones outside schools enables more walking and cycling for adults and children. We are now seeing the fruits of one’s labour.”