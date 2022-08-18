Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of the Taghnevan area as well as political parties have been calling for traffic calming on the busy thoroughfare for many years.

Work will begin on Monday 22nd August on the scheme to install pedestrian crossings.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP Lurgan Councillor Ciaran Toman has welcomed this latest development. He said: “This is something that the SDLP has been calling for on behalf of the local community for some time, so there will be great relief that it is being delivered.”

Lurgan SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council revealed work will begin on Monday 22nd August on a scheme on the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan to install pedestrian crossings.

-

-

Cllr Toman said: “For many years cold water had been poured on calls for traffic calming measures on one of Lurgan’s busiest roads but I was pleased to see that the concerns of residents were taken into account and this scheme was added to the 2021/22 work programme from DfI.”

“The new pedestrian crossings on the busy Old Portadown Road will make it safer for children going to school, to the play park and MUGA, for residents going to the shops or crossing to get the bus into town. I know parents in particular will welcome this latest development.