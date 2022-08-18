Girl who sang ‘ooh ah up the ‘Ra’ at Feile na Phobail suspended by top NI car dealer
A girl, who was videoed singing a pro-IRA song at Feile na Phobail at the weekend, has been suspended from her job at a top NI car dealership.
The Agnew Group, which has dealerships in Belfast and Portadown, said the ‘individual concerned’ has been suspended ‘pending further investigation’.
It is understood the girl may be from the Lurgan area.
In a statement on its website the Agnew Group said: “The Agnew Group is an inclusive organisation employing people from all sections of the local community. We do not condone any behaviour of a sectarian or discriminatory nature and this content on social media does not reflect our company or our values. The individual concerned has been suspended pending further investigation.”
The video was shared widely on social media in recent hours and this morning the Agnew Group issued a statement.