The Agnew Group, which has dealerships in Belfast and Portadown , said the ‘individual concerned’ has been suspended ‘pending further investigation’.

In a statement on its website the Agnew Group said: “The Agnew Group is an inclusive organisation employing people from all sections of the local community. We do not condone any behaviour of a sectarian or discriminatory nature and this content on social media does not reflect our company or our values. The individual concerned has been suspended pending further investigation.”