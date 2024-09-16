People's Park Ballymena: Ballymoney Road entrance to be temporarily closed for essential tree works

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 17:11 GMT
One entrance to the People’s Park in Ballymena will be temporarily closed to facilitate essential tree works, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

The local authority’s Parks team are planning to carry out the works on Tuesday, September 17 at the park.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The works will require the Ballymoney Road entrance to the park to be closed from 9am to 3pm.

"Signs will also be displayed on the gates to the park to alert users to this temporary closure.”

