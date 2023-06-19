A campaign to 'Share the Shore' at the beach near Greenisland has been gathering support online.

A group of neighbours from the Old Shore Road area of Greenisland have been seeking access to the beach at Jointure Bay for a number of years.

However, an access point leading to an old slipway has been gated off by NI Water, who have a wastewater pumping station in the vicinity.

Over 460 people have signed an online petition as part of the #SharetheShore campaign, urging NI Water and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to make the area accessible.

In 2021, then Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon visited the beach to listen to residents’ concerns.

One of the residents is Greenisland man Shane McKee, who said: “What we’d like to see is some remedial work done to the old slipway, which used to be a wrack road where farmers would access the beach to harvest seaweed to use as fertiliser many years ago. Some signage to tell people to watch their step, respect the beach and the wildlife, take their litter home with them, and so on.”

NI Water's Recreation and Access Policy allows members of the public to make a formal application for recreational activities and access on lands and waters owned by the company.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “As this land belongs to NI Water, it is within their remit to grant a public right of way or indeed they could open up their lands to the public as they do at other locations in accordance with their own guidance.”

The closed off slipway at Greenisland beach.

However, NI Water said that there had been “extensive discussions between NI Water and the council in regards to access issues”. The company added: “NI Water has offered to transfer ownership of the laneway to the council for nil consideration, on the basis that NI Water would retain rights to access the pumping station and would contribute to the maintenance of the laneway for as long as the pumping station remained in operation.

"Unfortunately the council decided not to accept a transfer of the laneway on this basis. This has resulted in no further progress being made on this matter.”

Alliance Party Councillor, Aaron Skinner also visited the stretch of shoreline in recent weeks. “I believe it's crucial to ensure that Jointure Bay becomes accessible to all Greenisland residents,” the Knockagh representative said.

"Since my recent election, I have been collaborating with council officers and local residents to facilitate this. NI Water should open the gate and grant access. Unfortunately, without a minister at the Department for Infrastructure, progress has been challenging to achieve.

"Nevertheless, I remain committed to addressing this issue and will continue to work alongside the Alliance MLAs representing our area to make it happen.”

Meanwhile, seven new official bathing water sites have been identified following a public review by DAERA, meaning they must meet stringent water quality standards.