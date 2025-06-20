Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for charity offices at the former Garvagh High School.

A Listed Building Application was recently submitted to council’s planning portal and seeks permission to convert the disused school’s administrative building, at 142 Main Street in the town, to provide new administrative offices for the TBF & KL Thompson Trust.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the application represents the first phase of a broader redevelopment vision to “ensure long-term preservation and vitality of this important local heritage asset”.

The statement added: “The proposal seeks to provide new administrative offices for the Trust, a charitable organisation with deep historical ties to the Garvagh community through its founder, Dr. Thomas Bacon French (TBF) Thompson.

The plans are for the school’s administrative building, at 142 Main Street in the town. CREDIT GOOGLE

“Garvagh High School is a notable example of mid-20th-century educational architecture, recognised for its modernist design and listed status due to its architectural and historical significance. Now vacant, the building requires a sustainable new use to prevent deterioration and secure its future.

“The relocation to the administrative wing will provide a new lease of life for part of the building, aligning with the Trust’s longstanding connection to Garvagh and its commitment to community-focused charitable activities.”