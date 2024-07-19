Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert a Coleraine church building to a dwelling have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning appreciation was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for a conversion of the Dromore Presbyterian Church, at 78 Coolyvenny Road, as well as permission for siting of a static caravan during construction works.

In a recent consultation response, NI Water recommended that the application was approved with “ Standard Planning Conditions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal,” the consultation response added.

Plans to convert a Coleraine church building on the Coolyvenny Road to a dwelling were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”

“The use of an on-site wastewater treatment works or a septic tank, on the basis of one for each dwelling, is subject to the written consent being obtained from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).”

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.