Plans to convert a Coleraine church building to a dwelling have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Plans to convert a Coleraine church building to a dwelling have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning appreciation was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for a conversion of the Dromore Presbyterian Church, at 78 Coolyvenny Road, as well as permission for siting of a static caravan during construction works.

In a recent consultation response, NI Water recommended that the application was approved with “ Standard Planning Conditions”.

”The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal,” the consultation response added.

Plans to convert a Coleraine church building on the Coolyvenny Road to a dwelling were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPSPlans to convert a Coleraine church building on the Coolyvenny Road to a dwelling were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS
“The applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”

“The use of an on-site wastewater treatment works or a septic tank, on the basis of one for each dwelling, is subject to the written consent being obtained from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).”

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.

