Plans to convert a Coleraine church building to a dwelling have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A planning appreciation was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for a conversion of the Dromore Presbyterian Church, at 78 Coolyvenny Road, as well as permission for siting of a static caravan during construction works.
In a recent consultation response, NI Water recommended that the application was approved with “ Standard Planning Conditions”.
”The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal,” the consultation response added.
“The applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”
“The use of an on-site wastewater treatment works or a septic tank, on the basis of one for each dwelling, is subject to the written consent being obtained from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).”
The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.