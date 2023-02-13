Register
Pleas for traffic calming at St Teresa's PS in Lurgan gets Alliance backing

Calls for additional traffic calming at St Teresa’s PS in Lurgan has been backed by Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery.

By Carmel Robinson
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:33am

Councillor Lavery, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “I fully support long-standing calls from parents and teachers for additional traffic calming measures to be installed in the vicinity of St Teresa’s Primary School.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery who is backing more traffic calming measures outside St Teresa's PS in Lurgan.

Revealing that the school is located within a 40mph zone on Tarry Lane, Councillor Laverty added: “Traffic at the school can be quite busy and with the growing residential nature of the area this will only increase. The safety of pupils is the school’s utmost priority, and their request for additional safety measures is entirely reasonable.

“I will be engaging with the Department for Infrastructure encouraging them to carry out an urgent traffic assessment of the area. I am hopeful that the department will work collaboratively with the school community to find a sustainable solution.”

