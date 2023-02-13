Calls for additional traffic calming at St Teresa’s PS in Lurgan has been backed by Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery.

Councillor Lavery, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “I fully support long-standing calls from parents and teachers for additional traffic calming measures to be installed in the vicinity of St Teresa’s Primary School.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery who is backing more traffic calming measures outside St Teresa's PS in Lurgan.

-

Revealing that the school is located within a 40mph zone on Tarry Lane, Councillor Laverty added: “Traffic at the school can be quite busy and with the growing residential nature of the area this will only increase. The safety of pupils is the school’s utmost priority, and their request for additional safety measures is entirely reasonable.

Advertisement

Advertisement