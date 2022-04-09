The Y Zone Youth and Community Outreach Project is expanding its much-needed facilities and support services thanks to funding from the Asda Foundation.

In addition to working closely with ‘at-risk’ and ‘marginalised’ young people, Y Zone offers family support to those most in need.

The project also runs a Community Café for those aged 50+ who are ‘at-risk’ of social isolation.

Pictured at Y Zone Community Group in Portadown are (from l-r): James Barge, Snr Director Public Affairs, Asda, Elaine Livingstone, Community Champion Asda Portadown. Meghan Farren, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer, Gail and Campbell Best, the Y Zone, and Stuart Legge, General Manager of Asda Portadown.

Husband and wife team, Campbell and Gail Best, who set up the Y Zone project, invested a £1600 Asda Foundation grant into the development of a Community Garden and the extension of its food supply service to local families.

“Asda’s funds, together with the hands-on support and enthusiasm of Community Champion Elaine Livingstone has been invaluable, helping us to enhance our services and provide a safe outdoor space for those who need us most,” said Gail Best.

Meghan Farren, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer recently visited the project to see the impact donations from The Asda Foundation have on local projects like Y Zone.

“It is always a privilege to experience and visit projects such as Y Zone to learn how our funding is helping make a difference at a grassroots level in the communities we serve. There’s no doubt, the project is of great value,” said Meghan.

“Gail, Campbell and the team have such a positive and progressive outlook and do all they can to ensure the services they offer are helping to change people’s lives. This has been particularly relevant throughout the pandemic due to its impact on many isolated or marginalised individuals.”

