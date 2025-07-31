Portmuck sample meets 'bathing water standards' - DAERA
It comes after the Department issued temporary advice against bathing due to a “high E. coli count from water sampling results” at the coastal spot.
In a follow up social media post today, July 31, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said that DAERA had contacted them to say that “yesterday’s sample meets the bathing water standards for faecal indicator bacteria”.
The post added: “As always, we would always advise extra caution when swimming for 48 hours after heavy rain due to the risk of contamination.
"Good hygiene is always recommended, washing hands and face and try not to ingest sea water.”
Information on water quality at the borough’s designated bathing sites is available on MEA Outdoors.
As the Bathing Waters Operator for the borough, the council also makes this information available at its bathing sites (Ballygally, Browns Bay, Carnlough, Drains Bay, and Portmuck).
