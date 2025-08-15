Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced an £85,000 investment to support a new street art initiative across Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

The scheme aims to enhance the visual appeal of town centres, celebrate local identity and engage communities through creative expression, according to the Department for Communities (DfC).

Led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and supported by DfC, the project will deliver over 40 new public artworks across the borough.

This will include new artwork at Larne underpass, enhancement to the Carrickfergus Castle subway, and further murals in Ballymena town centre.

The project builds on the success of previous street art programmes delivered by the council and the department that have already improved and reinvigorated neglected spaces, as well as further contributing to town centre regeneration.

The upcoming Hit The Coast street art festival in Larne (August 29-31) is funded by DfC as part of the overall investment.

Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased to support this exciting initiative. It aligns with my department’s vision of building inclusive, vibrant places where people want to live, work and visit. Public art is a powerful tool for regeneration and this project will leave a lasting legacy across Mid and East Antrim.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford added: “This renewed investment in street art is a celebration of our people and places. These artworks will not only bring our town centres to life but also reflect the unique stories and spirit of our communities. We are proud to support projects that foster creativity and connection across Mid and East Antrim.”

