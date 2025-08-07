Hit the Coast Festival of street art coming to Larne
Hit the Coast Festival, presented by Mid and East Antrim Council will run from Friday, August 29 – Sunday, August 31.
Over 30 amazing street artists, both local and international will bring their work to life over three days – with several returning from last year’s festival in the same location.
This year’s line-up includes Ohhi, Melo, Andy Council, Nol, Slak Arts, Ana Fish, Ezra Pinkerton, Wee Nuls, Friz, KVLR, Emic, JMK, Rob Hilken, Zippy, HMC, FGB, Codo, and Kerrie Hanna, with Claire Prouvost, Vane MG, Decoy, Zurdie, Sinead Crumlish, Junk Graff, WallArtbyAlexandra, Bláthnaid Hogg, Niamh McWilliams-Small and more.
On Sunday, August 31 (2–6pm), there will be a family-friendly street party on-site with live entertainment from the Bang Bike DJ, ice cream, a barbecue, magicians, a breakdancing crew, quirky walkabout performers, and a hands-on street art workshop for aspiring creatives.