Public consultation launched to gather views on Portrush to Bushmills Greenway

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has opened a public consultation to gather views on a proposed greenway between Portrush and Bushmills.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST
Public consultation launched to gather views on Portrush to Bushmills Greenway. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The consultation will be open until August 23 and Council is keen for members of the public to help shape the Portrush to Bushmills Greenway Project.

The proposed route is 8.2km in length broadly to the north side of the A2 coastal road between Portrush and Bushmills and has been identified as a secondary route in the Department for Infrastructure’s Strategic Plan for Greenways for Northern Ireland. The greenway has the potential to provide an iconic key off-road link between the settlements of Portrush, Portballintrae and Bushmills for use by both residents and holiday makers alike.

The scenic route runs past the renowned White Rocks beach, the scenic Magheracross viewing point and Dunluce Castle.

The strategic plan goes hand in hand with the Council's ambition to provide traffic-free, off-road routes to pedestrians and cyclists as a safe alternative to car travel along busy roads. It is intended that this route will be incorporated into the wider greenway network to realise the potential scope of greenway development within the Borough and so create a continuous network for off-road travel.

The greenway, when complete has the potential to connect with the Giant’s Causeway and other visitor destinations as part of future phases of the scheme. To take part in the consultation members of the public can access details of the proposed route and respond to the public consultation via the following link:

Portrush to Bushmills Greenway - Public Engagement Survey (arcgis.com)

Related topics:PortrushBushmillsGlens Borough Council