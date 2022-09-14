Queen’s funeral: Mid and East Antrim public screenings and bin collection plans

The council will be hosting public screenings of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at three locations in the borough. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am and will be screened from 9.30am.

Large screens will be erected in the People’s Park, Ballymena; Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus and Larne Market Yard.

The council says this will provide an opportunity for residents to “come together to reflect and pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life of service”.

Larne Market Yard will host a screening of the state funeral.

Those who attend are advised to bring their own folding chairs to avoid “prolonged periods of standing”.

The council has also indicated that bins due for collection will be collected before and after the state funeral service on Monday and should be left out as normal. No waste collections will take place during the service.

Bryson kerbside boxes will not be collected on Monday but instead will be collected on Saturday, September 17. Household recycling centres in the borough will be open on Monday but will close during the funeral service.

All council buildings will be closed on Monday. Leisure centres will be shut as well as The Gobbins in Islandmagee.

Bins should be left out

Parks, cemeteries and public toilets will be open to the public as normal.

Glenarm Castle

Elsewhere, Glenarm Castle has announced it will be closed on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Glenarm Castle will reopen to visitors on Tuesday, September 20, at 9.00 am.

Glenarm Castle

A post on social media says: “We extend our condolences to the Royal Family and all those who mourn her loss.”

Libraries NI says that all branches will close as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen’s funeral and will reopen on Tuesday, September 20. Mobile libraries will not be operating on Monday.