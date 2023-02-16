Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Road service workers across Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly to strike after 2% pay offer

Road service workers across Northern Ireland have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action after a two percent pay increase was rejected.

By Carmel Robinson
2 minutes ago

The GMB union, which represents the workers, said 94 per cent of their members backed strike action.

-

Read More
Portadown firm in bid to build new £8 million, 81 room hotel at Belfast Internat...
Most Popular
Roadworks.

-

A spokesperson for the GMB said: “Facing a derisory 2 per cent pay offer – a huge real terms cut with inflation over 13 per cent – the workers have decided to take action.

"The workers previously received decent bonuses, but these have also been repeatedly curtailed – further reducing their take home pay.”

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said: “The least any worker deserves is decent pay to get through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“This clear result shows the frustration of these workers. They need a fair pay offer in recognition of their important work.

“The Westminster Government needs to get serious on pay for working people across Northern Ireland’s vital public services.”

Northern IrelandGMB