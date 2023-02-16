Road service workers across Northern Ireland have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action after a two percent pay increase was rejected.

The GMB union, which represents the workers, said 94 per cent of their members backed strike action.

A spokesperson for the GMB said: “Facing a derisory 2 per cent pay offer – a huge real terms cut with inflation over 13 per cent – the workers have decided to take action.

"The workers previously received decent bonuses, but these have also been repeatedly curtailed – further reducing their take home pay.”

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said: “The least any worker deserves is decent pay to get through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“This clear result shows the frustration of these workers. They need a fair pay offer in recognition of their important work.