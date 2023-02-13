Register
Rural roads have never been in 'such a poor state of repair' says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Mark Baxter.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:07pm

Cllr Baxter said he has been ‘inundated with requests over the last couple of months for the resurfacing of roads, particularly rural roads’.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Mark Baxter says he has never seen rural roads in such a bad state of disrepair.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen them in such a poor state of repair. I know the staff in the department are doing what they can with the limited resources available but I call on permanent secretary to step in and try and sort this mess out.

"However I do welcome the news that this long lobbied for stretch of the Clare Road close to Waringstown is now on the schedule to be resurfaced. While no firm date has been given I’m glad that it’s at least earmarked for repair.

"I’ll continue to lobby government and the department to sort out our road ways,” said the DUP Cllr.

