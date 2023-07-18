A permanent ban on chopping down trees has been slapped on a section of a Lurgan industrial estate after residents raised the alarm with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Residents in the Annesborough area were up in arms after trees between their homes and the industrial estate were removed at the beginning of the year.

SDLP representative for Lurgan, Ciaran Toman revealed he had first raised the issue in January and the council immediately started Enforcement action serving a Provisional Tree Protection Order (TPO), which was valid for six months, on the land in question.

Mr Toman said: “I am pleased to inform residents and the community that the Council has now made the TPO permanent.

"Without permission sought from the relevant authorities, the scale of the destruction to trees and hedgerows was quite shocking. It created an eyesore for residents and removed that important visual and noise barrier between industrial businesses and residential homes.

"Council was the only party to act on this matter. It served the Provisional TPO and have now confirmed it permanently,” said Mr Toman who is not impressed with the developer and the Department for Infrastructure adding that only half a dozen saplings were planted.

"I want to thank Council for doing what they could within their responsibility. A small number of trees are in a very poor condition and they must be removed, however, the majority of the trees and boundary from residential developments will now be protected from removal. This is a welcome step to preserve the biodiversity of the area. Let this be a lesson to whatever developer think they can do what they want.”

A spokesperson for the Council said: “The Council served a provisional Tree Preservation Order on part of the Annesborough Industrial Estate, Lurgan on 10th January 2023, which was subsequently confirmed with modifications on 3rd July 2023.