The dig is part of a three-year archaeological heritage programme, organised by the Community Archaeological Programme Northern Ireland (CAPNI) based at Queen’s University Belfast.

The aim of CAPNI, which was made possible thanks to a grant of more than £600,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen’s, is to engage the public with their local archaeological heritage through participation in excavations, surveys, experimental archaeology, walking tours and festivals.

A team from QUB were on site in early March to conduct a preliminary geophysical survey of the Joymount park.

A community excavation in 2022 by the Centre for Community Archaeology at Lisdoo Fort Lisnaskea. Photo supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Taking place from May 21-31, the dig aims to uncover exciting historical artefacts and details in the local area – in particular, a mysterious fort marked on a 1830s map of the town.

Carrickfergus Museum and Carrickfergus & District Historical Society (C&DHS) is one of the stakeholders in the upcoming project. Helen Clarke, C&DHS secretary said: “We are thrilled to be involved with this project as part of the Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations. A community dig is something we have been discussing for years and now it’s happening. We are hoping to uncover the ‘fort’ that is shown at this location in the earliest OS map from 1832. It is believed to be an early medieval settlement - but we’ll have to wait and find out.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna welcomed the upcoming dig adding: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to get hands-on with their local heritage. I am thrilled that the CAPNI project will bring this kind of community activity to Shaftesbury Park and I wish those involved every success.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the excavation can sign up at http://bit.ly/43RTdhf

Meanwhile, in the lead-up to and during the dig, Carrickfergus Museum and Carrickfergus & District Historical Society will be taking over a ‘pop-up’ shop at No. 2 Joymount from May 11 – June 1.