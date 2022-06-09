Test for social and affordable housing underway in Kilrea, Moneydig and Garvagh

Two face-to-face housing information events will be held in June when local people can get advice on issues such as finance, grants, energy and homelessness prevention, and to register if they are interested in social housing in the area.

The drop-in events will be held at Kilrea Sports Complex, Craiglea Gardens, on Tuesday, June 14, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and at Garvagh Community Building, 85 Main Street, on Wednesday, June 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Anyone who wishes to register an interest in a home in the locality can also call the Housing Executive on 028 9598 2502, email [email protected] or visit www.nihe.gov.uk.

Matthew McKay from the Housing Executive’s Rural Regeneration Unit joins the organisation’s Limavady Office Manager Hilary Canning at Bovagh Bridge in Aghadowey as research begins to test the need for rural housing in the area

Housing Executive Rural and Regeneration Manager Tim Gilpin said: “This Rural Housing Needs Test gives an opportunity for people in the Kilrea, Garvagh, Moneydig, Ballerin, and Glenullin areas to be consulted about their housing needs and to get advice on housing options.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.”

Mark Alexander, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Causeway, urges local people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

He said: “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to come along and make their views known.

“While the Rural and Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available in your areas of choice, if you are already registered with us or a housing association.”

For more information, visit www.nihe.gov.uk.