Top local gardening talent celebrating blooming great wins

Hosted at Cultra Manor, the awards event recognised the community-work carried out by gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland.

Ballymena emerged the winner of the Large Town/Small City category, Randalstown was the Small Town winner while the Large Village title went to Cullybackey.

Randalstown was also presented with the Translink 25th Anniversary Display award and Helen Boyd of Tidy Randalstown scooped the Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.

L-R Cllr Frances Burton (Vice President, NILGA) joins Helen Boyd (Tidy Randalstown) and Enda Sheridan (Translink) to celebrate the winners of the 2021 Ulster in Bloom awards, which saw Randalstown pick up a hat trick of titles

There was reason to celebrate too for Ahoghill which receive a special ‘Youth’ award.

The Best Station title was won by Whitehead Railway Station (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council).

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said: “Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which illustrates the wonderful community spirit that exists in cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland. As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, it’s fantastic to see the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups being recognised and celebrated.

“At Translink we’re also playing a part in making the world we live in a cleaner, greener place to enjoy, so it’s great to see sustainability and biodiversity such a major element in the work of this year’s winners. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom Champions and I look forward to watching next year’s entries blossom in the coming months.,”

The Ulster in Bloom judging panel comprises professional horticulturists, lecturers, florists, members of Conservation Volunteers and Judges with N.I. Group of Flower Arranging Societies.