Traffic disruption expected as roadworks to begin on main road into Lurgan

One of the main arterial routes into Lurgan is due to close for road works next week with traffic disruption expected.

Resurfacing of the Avenue Road will begin on Monday 3 July 2023 for 0.7 kilometres, work which will ‘greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road’.

While the roadworks are due to begin on Monday, there will be a two week holiday between the first phase and the second phase which will then begin on July 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Twelfth Celebrations are being held in Lurgan this year and it is understood the break in the roadworks will mean less disruption.

Avenue Road in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Roadworks are to begin on Monday. Photo courtesy of Google

-

-

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service said: “To allow for the completion of drainage and kerb/footway repairs prior to resurfacing it will be necessary to close one lane of Avenue Road from Monday 3 July – Friday 7July and Monday 24 July – Friday 11 August 2023.

"A full road closure will be required to facilitate the final resurfacing, however, the Department will keep the public informed in advance of the closures and a diversionary route will be clearly signed.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however road users should allow additional time when planning their journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Completion of the work by Friday 25 August 2023 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.