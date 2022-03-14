‘Treemendous’ joint effort

The two young oak trees were planted along the Millennium Walk on what proved to be a sunny spring morning and set the scene for the occasion and litter pick which followed.
The village youth organisations were also joined by Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Cr Matthew Armstrong who cut the first sod and Cr Timothy Gaston and both also got involved in a bit of litter picking. Mr Bertie McNeilly (CCP) gave instructions to both cadets and cub scouts as to how to plant the trees and caring of them. Cr Armstrong said: “I would like to congratulate all involved for organising such a special morning and creating a legacy in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee”.
After the litter pick both cadets and cubs were presented Platinum Jubilee pins by Cub Leader Lorraine McDowell and Lt Stephen Lyons and treated to hot chocolate and crisps. Cub Scout Aarron Higgins from 1st Cullybackey Cub Scout Group said: “We had a great day joining in the tree plant for the Queen’s Jubilee, with the cubs and cadets and even got to try on the Deputy Mayor’s chain of office.”
This community event also goes towards the Army Cadets Duke of Edinburgh Award Volunteering, their John Muir Environmental Award, and the Cubs Environmental Conservation Activity Badges and for both Cadets and Cub Scouts The Jubilee Edition of the Royal Forestry Society Junior Forester Award. Thanks have been extended to Council, Cullybackey Community Partnership and the Cullybackey cadets and cubs.