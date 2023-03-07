Sinn Féín Cllr Catherine Nelson called on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to ensure the footpath on the Derrymacash Road is restored before someone is injured.
Cllr Nelson said: “I have been in touch with DfI Roads Service as at least two holes have been dug on the footpath on the main Derrymacash road and have been left for two weeks with cones around them forcing pedestrians out onto the road.
"This is already a dangerous road with poor and uneven surface and no lights despite repeated requests for street lighting to be installed.
"Young children walking to the local GAA club, mums walking with prams are at risk as long as this path remains blocked by unfinished works.
"'I have asked for the footpath to be returned to a usable state as a matter of urgency.”