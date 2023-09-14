Urgent action needed to tackle toxic algae and make Lough Neagh safe and sustainable – O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said an urgent action plan needs to be developed immediately to tackle the serious issue of toxic algae in Lough Neagh which is causing serious public concern.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Mid Ulster MLA said that Lough Neagh should be brought into public ownership and a long-term plan developed to keep the lough safe.

She said: “Sinn Féin has long advocated for Lough Neagh to be brought into public ownership.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill. Credit: Sinn Féin

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lough Neagh provides 40% of the north’s drinking water and contributes greatly to the fishing industry and the environment.

“An urgent action plan needs to be developed immediately to tackle the serious issue of toxic algae in Lough Neagh and the surrounding area and its impact on water quality and the local environment, which is causing serious public concern.