Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During their February clean-up operations, the award-winning Eco Rangers NI uncovered more evidence of the anti-social practice.

Avril Waller, one of those who took part in the initiative, said: “We are up to our eyes in rubbish around Carrickfergus, Ballynure and Larne and have been working really hard to keep the country roads and towns clean for over three years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a recent Saturday, she added, “we did miles of the A8 with 27 volunteers, including staff from Eurospar, starting at the Eurospar, Linn Road, all the way towards Corrs Corner. Despite the fact it had been done four weeks ago, we picked up 103 bags of rubbish which included several litres of bottles of urine”!

The recent litter pick along the A8 was carried out by 27 participants. Photo submitted

"All we want is people to bring their rubbish home and not be a ‘tosser’.”

The group, established by Larne man Abe Agnew BEM, drew attention to the long-running problem in 2021 with lorry drivers leaving the ferry at Larne Harbour identified as the likely culprits.

Previously Abe reported that during one litter pick, he lifted more than 100 bottles filled with urine at the harbour foreshore, including a five-litre bottle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A multi-agency response led to the issue being highlighted with drivers through cards distributed with boarding passes in Cairnryan and new anti-litter signage installed at Larne’s Harbour Highway.

The Eco Rangers collected 103 bags of rubbish during their recent initiative. Photo submitted

Eco Rangers NI has over 100 active volunteers as well as hundreds more supporters operating mainly within the Mid and East Antrim area. During last month’s operation along the A8, the group collected 421 bags of litter weighing in at 1613.3kg.

The group also seeks to raise awareness about the importance of responsible waste disposal and the detrimental effects of litter on wildlife and ecosystems.