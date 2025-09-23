Volunteers have lifted over 66kg of litter during the annual community beach clean at Browns Bay, Islandmagee.

A total of 23 people took part in the clean up operation on Saturday morning, September 20, gathering over 10 bags of waste – mainly plastic and concrete along with burned wood and charcoal from summer barbecues.

Commenting on the event, organiser, Elena Aceves-Cully said: “There was a warm and positive atmosphere and we felt a sense of personal fulfilment of doing our little bit to prevent human pollution affecting our sea wildlife and keeping out beach clean for everyone to enjoy.”

The event was part of the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean campaign, which aims to help stop harmful litter from reaching the ocean.

Litter data collected on beach cleans drives the charity’s conservation work, helps them to campaign for change, and also feeds into the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC).