Welcome for new Boardwalk at the Montiaghs Moss Nature Reserve between Lurgan and Moira

A new Boardwalk at the Montiagh’s Moss and Nature Reserve near Aghaghallon has been welcomed by the Alliance Party.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery praised all involved in the project which has been in progress for the past two years.

The new Boardwalk at the Montiaghs Moss Nature Reserve has opened to the public says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery.
The site will be managed by Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and consists of a 1.1km walking trail and 10 vehicle car park.

Cllr Lavery said: "It will come as welcome news to the local community that it is now open for public use. The project will allow residents to get an up close look at a variety of local wildlife as well as gain a greater appreciation of conservation efforts in the area.

"RSPB advise that the site has a no dog policy. This is to protect the rare aquatic invertebrates which inhabit the location. The risk comes from flea and tick treatments entering the water."