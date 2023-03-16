Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery praised all involved in the project which has been in progress for the past two years.
The site will be managed by Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and consists of a 1.1km walking trail and 10 vehicle car park.
Cllr Lavery said: "It will come as welcome news to the local community that it is now open for public use. The project will allow residents to get an up close look at a variety of local wildlife as well as gain a greater appreciation of conservation efforts in the area.
"RSPB advise that the site has a no dog policy. This is to protect the rare aquatic invertebrates which inhabit the location. The risk comes from flea and tick treatments entering the water."