The killer of Portadown woman Marian Beattie 'is still among us' says her family who are set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her brutal murder.

Marian’s badly beaten body was found at the bottom of an 80ft quarry in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone in March 1973. She had been at a Barn Dance watching Tuxedo Junction, a band her older brother Isadore Beattie managed.

Marian was with her close friend Nuala Wilson who saw her dancing with an unknown man with long blonde hair. The pair were later spotted by Isadore outside who got a good look at the male. It was the last time the teenager was seen alive.

Gerard Beattie with a photograph of his late sister, Marian. INPT32-100gc

The Beattie family, who have been helped by criminologist Robert Giles, believe they know the identity of Marian’s killer.

Mr Giles received information which matches that sent in an anonymous letter to the Pat Finucane Centre in 2019. This was passed onto police who in September last year questioned a man about the killing under caution after he presented himself at a Belfast PSNI station. As yet no one has been brought to justice.

The family has set up a special 50th anniversary memorial event to commemorate their sister and also appeal to anyone who may have information about her murder to come forward.

In a statement the family said: “As we are in March, we are approaching Marian's 50th Anniversary. Marian Beattie was murdered 50 years ago on 31st March 1973. We believe this perpetrator and murderer is still among us today and must be brought to justice. The Beattie Family will continue their mission to find the truth and seek the justice that Marian, and her family, truly deserves.

"As recent events have shown, violence, attacks and abuse against women are prevalent among us, even to this very day. It is down to all of us to effect significant change and hold on to hope, even 50 years later, to find answers for our loved ones.”

A memorial event for Marian will be held Saturday 1st April at 2.30pm in Aughnacloy at the very location this terrible tragedy occurred 50 years ago.