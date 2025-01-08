What's your experience of the Borough's Household Recycling Centres? Causeway Coast and Glens Council wants to know
The Council said that feedback will allow them to understand how accessible the Household Recycling Centres are for people from all sections of the community.
There are eleven sites around the Borough: Ballycastle, Ballymoney (Burnquarter Road), Ballymoney (Knock Road), Castlerock, Coleraine, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart.
A confidential consultation survey is available via the following link: https://arcg.is/1jerqf0
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to hear opinions on issues such as ‘do you think staff should help people with disabilities?’ and ‘If you are an older person, have you asked for help at the centre?’
For further information or alternative formats please contact: Operations Supervisor, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 2A Loughanhill Industrial Estate Gateside Road, Coleraine, BT52 2NR or call 028 7034 3453 or email [email protected].