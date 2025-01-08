Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you use any of the household recycling centres in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, then the Council wants to hear your views on accessibility at the sites.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council said that feedback will allow them to understand how accessible the Household Recycling Centres are for people from all sections of the community.

There are eleven sites around the Borough: Ballycastle, Ballymoney (Burnquarter Road), Ballymoney (Knock Road), Castlerock, Coleraine, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A confidential consultation survey is available via the following link: https://arcg.is/1jerqf0

Have your say on Council's Household Recycling Centres and their accessibility in a new survey. Credit CCGBC

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to hear opinions on issues such as ‘do you think staff should help people with disabilities?’ and ‘If you are an older person, have you asked for help at the centre?’

For further information or alternative formats please contact: Operations Supervisor, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 2A Loughanhill Industrial Estate Gateside Road, Coleraine, BT52 2NR or call 028 7034 3453 or email [email protected].