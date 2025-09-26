Winter opening hours for household recycling centres in the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough come into effect on October 1, the council has said.

All sites will be open from Monday to Saturday, 9am-6pm.

On Sundays, Newpark HRC will be open from 12pm-5pm, while Bruslee HRC will open 9am-5pm.

During September’s meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, members heard that a van booking system at HRCs in the borough has resulted in a reduction of 200 tonnes of rubbish and a saving of £20,000.