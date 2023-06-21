It was a very special Father’s Day as 11 families welcomed babies into the world at the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit.

Roxana and Eric Kaya from Lisburn welcomed baby Kataleya, whilst Amy and Michael Johnston from the Down area welcomed baby Ben.

Speaking about the wonderful experience, Dad Eric enthused, “This is like the best present I could have ever received!”

Roxana and Eric Kaya with baby Kataleya. Picture: Submitted to Ulster Star / South Eastern HSC Trust

Thrilled with the number of babies born in the maternity unit to mark such a special day, Staff Midwife, Catherine Reid said, “It was a privilege to welcome 11 beautiful babies into the world on Father’s Day, as it is of course every day!”

The exciting announcement comes days after Father’s Day was marked earlier this week on Sunday, June 18. Father’s Day is traditionally held on the third Sunday of every month with the date changing every year.

Congratulations to all of the happy families on their new additions.

Eric with baby Kataleya. Picture: Submitted / South Eastern HSC Trust